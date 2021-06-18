Elevate your new 24-inch iMac with Twelve South Curve Riser at under $61 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $60.75 shipped. That’s over $19 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since February. This Twelve South-made monitor riser will not only elevate your display or brand new 24-inch iMac, but also the overall look of your home office. It’s comprised of aluminum and comes in a sleek, matte black colorway. A shelf underneath is the perfect place to store your preferred Thunderbolt or USB-C dock and an open concept throughout ensures that all of your gear has plenty of room to breathe. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you keep a pair of Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, or another brand of headphones at your desk, why not use today’s savings to stylishly uplift them as well? AmoVee’s acrylic stand is just $10 Prime shipped and is the exact solution that I personally adopted a couple years back. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s discovery of the JLab 2021 Talk USB-C Mic at $59.50 alongside a nice batch of headphones, Apple gear, and more in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale. And if you want a stylish new desk, this floating solution is down to $135 shipped. Finally, be sure to peek at our recent batch of Twelve South discounts at up to 57% off and check out our coverage of LG’s new 32-inch 4K display with 97-watt USB-C connectivity.

Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand features:

Elevates iMac, iMac M1, Apple Display or Monitor to a more comfortable height, which reduces neck and shoulder strain

Integrated shelf stores cables, drives, hubs and personal gear while allowing airflow

Fits monitor bases up to 10-inches wide and 9.5 inches deep

