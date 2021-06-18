FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your new 24-inch iMac with Twelve South Curve Riser at under $61 (Save 24%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
24% off Under $61

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $60.75 shipped. That’s over $19 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since February. This Twelve South-made monitor riser will not only elevate your display or brand new 24-inch iMac, but also the overall look of your home office. It’s comprised of aluminum and comes in a sleek, matte black colorway. A shelf underneath is the perfect place to store your preferred Thunderbolt or USB-C dock and an open concept throughout ensures that all of your gear has plenty of room to breathe. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you keep a pair of Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, or another brand of headphones at your desk, why not use today’s savings to stylishly uplift them as well? AmoVee’s acrylic stand is just $10 Prime shipped and is the exact solution that I personally adopted a couple years back. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s discovery of the JLab 2021 Talk USB-C Mic at $59.50 alongside a nice batch of headphones, Apple gear, and more in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale. And if you want a stylish new desk, this floating solution is down to $135 shipped. Finally, be sure to peek at our recent batch of Twelve South discounts at up to 57% off and check out our coverage of LG’s new 32-inch 4K display with 97-watt USB-C connectivity.

Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand features:

  • Elevates iMac, iMac M1, Apple Display or Monitor to a more comfortable height, which reduces neck and shoulder strain
  • Integrated shelf stores cables, drives, hubs and personal gear while allowing airflow
  • Fits monitor bases up to 10-inches wide and 9.5 inches deep

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Twelve South

About the Author

Philips’ Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna falls 30...
Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing e...
This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 ...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo li...
Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with offic...
Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 4...
Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now ...
Show More Comments

Related

57% off

Twelve South Apple gear sale slashes up to 57% off: All-new ActionSleeve 2, StayGo Hub, more

From $34 Learn More
50% off

Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor riser at just $9 (Save 50%)

$9 Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated bamboo lap desk has a built-in MacBook stand, side drawer, more at $20

$20 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 17, 2021 – M1 iMac pre-order discounts, AirPods Pro $170, more

Listen now
Reg. $160

This floating desk helps declutter your home office for $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

$135 Learn More
95% off

DiscountMags Summer sale now live at up to 95% off: Sports Illustrated, GQ, and more

From $5 Learn More
30% off

Philips’ Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna falls 30% at Amazon, now $10.50 Prime shipped

$10.50 Learn More
Review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing experience goes a long way

Buy now Learn More