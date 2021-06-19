Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, headphone, + cup holders at $88.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Desk for $88.38 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you like to game at your desk, this upgrade could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. Once set this deal will take up 51 by 23.4 by 35.8 inches of space. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s A-Frame Desk at $42. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 31.6 by 35.5 by 17.9 inches, making this a great solution for compact rooms. Over 8,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Other deals that may be right up your alley include this fresh batch of Amazon and Woot monitor markdowns from $140 along with a notable discount on Twelve South Curve Riser at under $61. You can also cash in on this Amazon-made mid-back office chair for $48 in addition to a floating desk for $135 shipped.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans

Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup

Steel K-leg design to complement modern lifestyle and provide extra stability

