LEGO Bonsai Tree sees rare discount to all-time low of $40 (Save 20%)

Reg. $50 $40

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Bonsai Tree for $40 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recent kit and an Amazon all-time low. Given that this build has been hard to come by on either virtual or physical store shelves for quite some time, today’s discount is only even more notable. Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

But then be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re still tracking on two of the latest LEGO Marvel creations. Right now, you can score the Guardians’ Ship alongside the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set for a total of $215. Not only are you pocketing some extra cash, but these builds aren’t supposed to launch in the United States until August 1. So you’ll be able to lock-in a pre-order discount while bringing home the LEGO Group’s latest early.

And with even more kits due out through the rest of the year, we’re highlighting five upcoming LEGO kits that we’re most looking forward to. Ranging from the latest Star Wars and Marvel kits to new Super Mario expansions from Nintendo, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

LEGO Bonsai Tree features:

The art of bonsai has captured the imaginations of tree lovers for centuries. Now you can celebrate this ancient art with the LEGO Bonsai Tree model building kit. Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look.

