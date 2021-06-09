After getting a first look at the latest LEGO Marvel creations last month, two of the all-new Infinity Saga kits are now seeing their very first discounts. Over at trusted retailer Zavvi, you’ll be able to bundle the upcoming Benatar Guardians’ Ship and Avengers: Endgame Final Battle sets for $214.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $150 and $70 for each of the creations, this is not only your first chance to save on the new creations but a chance to score them ahead of launch. With a release date of August 1 here in the United States, Zavvi will ship the latest MCU-inspired creations to your door well before you’ll find them on store shelves. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, and then head below for more on the LEGO Infinity Saga set sale.

Headlining the two new LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga kits is the Guardians’ Ship, which in-universe has been dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Feast your eyes on all of the details right here.

Also included in the bundle is the Avengers: Endgame Final Battle, which assembles one of the most iconic scenes from the entire Infinity Saga out of 527 pieces. The build recreates the Avengers compound alongside a brick-built version of Scott Lang’s van and some additional wreckage. That’s on top of being stacked with minifigures of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including a Thanos BigFig alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and more. Get a closer look at what’s included right here.

In either case, both of the creations LEGO Infinity Saga sets on sale today join the larger Infinity Saga wave, which recreates various moments from the first 10 years of the MCU in brick-built form. You’ll want to check out our launch coverage right here for a closer look at everything that will be arriving come August 1. However, some of the builds are also available from Zavvi at prices slightly above retail if you can’t wait for the official state-side release.

Speaking of all-new LEGO, this morning, we got a first look at the upcoming Ideas Typewriter set, which will be launching officially next month. We also just took a hands-on look at the largest Marvel kit to date, the massive 3,700-piece Daily Bugle which we found to be an absolutely stellar build.

More on the LEGO Guardians’ Ship:

Spaceships don’t come much bigger or better than this! It’s as cool on the inside as it is on the outside, with a weapon store, computer… and even a place to snack on coffee and donuts! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position. Then, open the cockpit and join Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor as they fly the craft into a universe of adventures.

