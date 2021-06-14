Now that the dust has settled on much of the LEGO summer lineup, we’re getting all retrospective to highlight several builds that shine above the rest. Ranging from long-awaited creations from a galaxy far, far away to the upcoming appearance of video game icons in LEGO form, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the five best summer kits.

Our favorite LEGO due out this summer kits

With a massive selection of LEGO kits just having launched at the start of June, there are even more builds on the horizon to look forward to. While we’ll be reviewing all of the Star Wars creations, amongst quite a few of the other new builds when they drop, below you’ll find the five kits we’re most looking forward to.

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle | $100

Clone Wars fans like myself have long been waiting for an official way to add all of the Bad Batch members to our LEGO collections, and this summer is finally delivering. With the Disney+ series now streaming, builders will be able to bring home the Havoc Marauder, aka the Bad Batch Shuttle.

The 650 piece model includes five minifigures including Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech in their iconic armor, as well as the redesigned Imperial Crosshair. Unfortunately there’s no Omega here yet, but hopefully it won’t be long before the LEGO Group debuts a kit featuring the honorary member of the Bad Batch.

Complete with a unique sand blue design, folding wings, and room inside for four of the Clone Troopers, this build is now available for pre-order. It enters with a $99.99 price tag, making it one of the summer’s larger LEGO Star Wars kits and certainly one of the best.

Marvel Guardians’ Ship | $150

Checking in with another Disney property, the LEGO Group is ready to revisit several iconic moments throughout the MCU in its upcoming Infinity War collection. Of all the upcoming kits, the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship, the Benatar, is one of the LEGO sets we’re most looking forward to assembling this summer.

Stacking up to 1,901 pieces, the build sports its iconic colorway and with plenty of details from the films. Of course, the LEGO Group has this build decked out with minifigures too. All told, there are six figures included with the kit headlined by Star-Lord, Thor, Rocket, Teenage Groot, and Mantis. Arriving on August 1, this kit will set you back $149.99. Though right now you can currently lock-in a discount on the un-released kit and score it early courtesy of our friends over at Zavvi.

Bird of Paradise | $100

Debuting for the first time at the beginning of the year, the LEGO Group expanded its collection into the home decor scene with a new Botanical Garden series. After walking away with quite strong impressions in our reviews of the Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet, a third addition to the collection is on the horizon.

With what will be the largest of the botanical builds so far, the upcoming Bird of Paradise arrives with 1,173 pieces and measures over 18 inches high. There’s the same attention to detail as the rest of the theme, but with yet another fresh design of the iconic plants. Arriving on August 1, this build enters at a $99.99 price tag and is certainly high up on our list of the best summer LEGO sets.

Nintendo Adventures with Luigi Starter | $60

Back to the licensed side of things, Nintendo’s collection of LEGO creations is getting yet another expansion. And this one might be the most anticipated yet. Almost a year after the theme’s original launch, the likes of Mario are finally being joined by the likes of Luigi himself in a new starter kit. The 280 piece creation includes the electronic figure of Luigi alongside plenty of bricks and structures for crafting your own LEGO Mario world.

There are also quite a few other brick-built versions of classic characters including a pink Yoshi, Boom Boom, and Bone Goomba figures. Now available for pre-order at $59.99, it is slated to arrive on August 1. You can get all of the details about the original release in our review.

Ninjago Hydro Bounty | $130

Last up for the LEGO kits we’re most looking forward to assembling this summer is the latest flagship release from the Ninjago collection. If you’ve been a longtime reader of our LEGO coverage, you’ll know just how big of a fan we are of the theme. So when we first got a look at the new lineup of Seabound kits, the Hydro Bounty definitely caught our eye.

Stacking up to 1,159 pieces, this is one of the largest builds of the year from the theme and arrives with eight minifigures. The build measures over 23-inches long and packs a detachable mecha among other inclusions. The best part in my mind certainly has to be the reference to Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, as outlined by the build’s designer. Clocking in at $129.99, this build arrives on August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

After what many fans considered to be a rough start to the year, the LEGO Group is heading into the summer with one of its most expansive lineups in quite some time. While plenty of the summer creations went live at the start of June, there are still so many to look forward to with July, August, and September on the horizon.

Is there a specific summer LEGO set you can’t wait to assemble? Let us know in the comments below.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

