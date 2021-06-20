Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 240Hz monitors, more from $170

Adorama is discounting a huge selection of monitors and gaming gear for its gaming flash sale. Our top pick today has to be the LG UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor at $279.99 shipped. Typically going for about $420, but currently marked down to $309.50 on Amazon, you stand to save 30% and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Centered on the incredible 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response, this lightning-fast gaming machine is meant to give you that split-second edge over the competition. The visuals aren’t anything to scoff at either, with a 1080p IPS display that’s HDR 10 compatible. Vibrant visuals and ultra-clear blacks await with a 99% sRGB color gamut. And to add even more flawless movement to your gameplay, it’s NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync compatible. Complete with dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and three USB ports for near-universal connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars. See even more of our gaming top picks below.

Our Gaming Flash Sale top picks:

Other notable monitor deals:

Why not put some of today’s savings towards building your ultimate battlestation with RESPAWN’s racing style gaming chair? It features full head-to-toe comfort with a spill-resistant leather exterior, independent back and footrest, plus it’s down to a new all-time low at $213. And you can find the latest Prime Day 2021 savings in our best PC gaming deals guide.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz monitor features:

27” full HD (1920×1080) IPS display

1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

HDR 10 Compatible

3-Side virtually borderless design

Tilt, Height, Pivot adjustable stand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!