Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 240Hz monitors, more from $170

Adorama is discounting a huge selection of monitors and gaming gear for its gaming flash sale. Our top pick today has to be the LG UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor at $279.99 shipped. Typically going for about $420, but currently marked down to $309.50 on Amazon, you stand to save 30% and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Centered on the incredible 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response, this lightning-fast gaming machine is meant to give you that split-second edge over the competition. The visuals aren’t anything to scoff at either, with a 1080p IPS display that’s HDR 10 compatible. Vibrant visuals and ultra-clear blacks await with a 99% sRGB color gamut. And to add even more flawless movement to your gameplay, it’s NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync compatible. Complete with dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and three USB ports for near-universal connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars. See even more of our gaming top picks below.
Our Gaming Flash Sale top picks:
- LG 32-inch 4K $297 (Reg. $330)
- LG 24-inch FHD 144Hz $197 (Reg. $270)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Mouse $100 (Reg. $120)
- LG 32-inch FHD 75Hz $197 (Reg. $247)
Other notable monitor deals:
- MSI 27-inch Curved 2K 165Hz $260 (Reg. $340)
- LG 27-inch 2K 144Hz $310 (Reg. $348)
- MSI 24-inch Curved FHD 144Hz $170 (Reg. $198)
Why not put some of today’s savings towards building your ultimate battlestation with RESPAWN’s racing style gaming chair? It features full head-to-toe comfort with a spill-resistant leather exterior, independent back and footrest, plus it’s down to a new all-time low at $213. And you can find the latest Prime Day 2021 savings in our best PC gaming deals guide.
LG UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz monitor features:
- 27” full HD (1920×1080) IPS display
- 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
- HDR 10 Compatible
- 3-Side virtually borderless design
- Tilt, Height, Pivot adjustable stand
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!