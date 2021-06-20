FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag two of Amazon’s #1 best-selling flashlights at under $10, more from $4 (Up to 50% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback from 42,000+) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Blaze Tactical Flashlights for $9.91 Prime shipped when the $1 on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. The on-page coupon paired with a recent price drop delivers 38% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While a smartphone flashlight will work in a pinch, holding it for longer periods is not very comfortable when compared with round solutions like these. These are also immensely brighter with each flashlight in this bundle offering up 400 lumens of brightness. Either AAA or 18650 batteries can be used to fuel these flashlights. These are a #1 Amazon best-seller and are rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more flashlights up to 50% off.

More flashlights on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you peek at some of the other discounts in our sports and fitness guide. Recent additions include Schwinn classic bikes from $243, two Energizer LED headlamps for $10.50, and even Whetstone's 10-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50 Prime shipped.

Vont Blaze Tactical Flashlights features:

  • Brilliantly bright & virtually indestructible: Proprietary leds can vividly light up an entire road or mountain on the darkest of nights (20,000+ hours of led life span) Incredible battery life. Built to last survive abuse. Testing includes freezing, underwater submersion and running the Blaze over with a full-sized truck!
  • Ultra light & ultra portable: Amazingly easy to carry around. Always there when you need it the most. The same 5 tactical light settings that the U.S. Special Forces Use! (low | medium | high | sos | strobe). Fully adjustable beam width.

