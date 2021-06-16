Energizer’s LED headlamps illuminate a 40-meter path: 2-pack for $10.50 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the two Energizer LED Headlamps for $10.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. These affordable headlamps provide enough light to illuminate a 40-meter path directly in front of you. They are bound to come in handy when tackling dimly-lit projects or heading out for a late-night walk. Energizer touts that each headlamp can withstand a drop from up to 1 meter high. Not only does the LED shine bright white, but also red which is said to help improve visibility at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling headlamps will convey how hard it is to beat the value above. LE’s LED headlamp comes close at $7 Prime shipped, but arguably doesn’t carry the brand notoriety of Energizer. That being said, if you only need a single headlamp, this option is worth considering to lower today’s spending.

Other illumination-related deals we’ve also come across include this highly-rated ring light smartphone stand for $10.50, the latest LIFX Color and Nightvision LED bulbs from $40, and even a dimmable desk lamp for $14.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and if you’re tackling a project with a headlamp, there’s a good chance you may benefit from having one of these multi-tools for as low as $4.50.

Energizer LED Headlamp features:

Two (2) lightweight, durable Energizer Universal Plus LED Headlamps offer bright light for a variety of activities. Includes four (4) Energizer MAX AAA alkaline batteries

Lightweight, compact hands free light offers comfortable wear for a variety of activities

Headlamp with red light is ideal for indoor and outdoor activities that require two hands such as DIY projects and outdoor adventures at night

