Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, more from $7 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for $8.42 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the price it’s been averaging over the last few months and comes within $0.60 of the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the campground, working on a job site, or simply around the yard, this handy multi-tool is here to make a variety of tasks simpler to execute. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more multi-tools and pocket knives from $7.

Continue down this path when you peruse our sports and fitness guide. Recent additions that go hand-in-hand with these discounts include this batch of multi-tools, tactical pens, and more from $4.50, an REI Outlet Flash Sale with up to 75% off camping gear and apparel, Gerber Gear markdowns up to 46% off, and the list goes on.

Whetstone Cutlery 10-in-1 Camping Tool features:

This handy gizmo takes all the necessities of camping and rolls them into one space saving tool. It has a hammer for the stakes, pliers to take them out, Philips and flat head screwdriver, serrated and flat blade, and a bottle opener. It even comes in a convenient carrying case with belt loop so you don’t lose it. This is a true must have for any camper or hiker.

