eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for Prime Day starting at $83

Prime Day 2021
Save 35% From $83

Amazon is now offering an early Prime Day discount on various eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $181. Free shipping is available across the board and all of the discounts are available exclusively for Prime members. Having dropped from $279, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $42 in order to mark a new all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration and just-released HomeKit Secure Router functionality. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $83.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

Once your Wi-Fi upgrade is taken care of, go check out all of the other notable Prime Day deals in our constantly-updating hub, or swing by Amazon for a look at everything. We’ve already seen deals its lineup of Fire tales devices go live with deep markdowns on all-new releases and more from $45.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. 

Amazon

Prime Day 2021

