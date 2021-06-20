Apple Watch deals start at just $110 in this Prime Day refurbished sale: Series 5 and more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $109.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS for $259.99. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the best price of the year with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $249.99, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to save even more can cash in on other previous-generation Apple Watch models in today’s sale, as well. With prices starting at $110, there are deep discounts on more affordable offerings for those who just want something to get in the Fitness+ game with GPS + Cellular models and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

But if you’re looking to go with one of the latest releases, we’re seeing notable discounts on Apple Watch SE models from $240 joined by new all-time lows on the higher-end Apple Watch Series 6. With as much as $120 in savings across both entry-level and higher-end models with cellular, pricing starts at $279 to mark the deepest discounts of the year. Then make sure to take advantage of these rare price cuts on official Apple Watch bands from $39.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!