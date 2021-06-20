FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE styles see rare discounts starting at $240 (Save $29)

Following up the Apple Watch Series 6 discounts that went live ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $239.99. Shipping is free across the board and prices drop automatically at checkout in most cases. With $29 off across the board, these are some of the deepest discounts of the year and mark a rare chance to score the more affordable of Apple’s latest wearable on sale.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if you’re thinking that going with the higher-end Apple Watch Series 6 might be a better call, right now you can also cash in on some pre-Prime Day 2021 discounts. With as much as $120 in savings across both entry-level and higher-end models with cellular, pricing starts at $279 to mark the deepest discounts of the year. Then make sure to take advantage of these rare price cuts on official Apple Watch bands from $39.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

