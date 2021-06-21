As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Anker gear covering everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart cameras, projectors, portable power stations and more. Everything in the sale starts at $9 with free shipping available across the board. Our top pick is the Anker 100W 4-Port PowerPort Atom 4 Charging Station at $75.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is the second-best discount to date and comes within $6 of the all-time low set just a couple of times before. Delivering four different ways to refuel devices, the PowerPort Atom 4 arrives with a 100W PD output via its pair of USB-C ports as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for all of the other Anker Prime Day deals.
Notable Anker Prime Day deals:
Soundcore Earbuds
- Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds: $32 (Reg. $40)
Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hubs
- PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock: $200 (Reg. $250)
- PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock: $80 (Reg. $100)
- PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C Hub: $80 (Reg. $100)
- PowerExpand Direct 8-in-2 USB C Hub: $50 (Reg. $70)
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort 6 60W Charging Station: $21 (Reg. $26)
- PowerPort PD 18W Charger: $13 (Reg. $20)
- PowerPort III Pod Lite 65W Charger: $22 (Reg. $33)
- PowerDrive III 36W USB Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $20)
Qi Charging Pads
- PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand: $32 (Reg. $40)
- PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station: $38 (Reg. $50)
- PowerWave II 15W Qi Charging Pad: $20 (Reg. $30)
- PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Stand: $15 (Reg. $19)
Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $30)
- Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker: $76 (Reg. $95)
- Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $40 (Reg. $50)
Power Banks
- PowerCore Solar 20000 Power Bank: $40 (Reg. $60)
- PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $40)
- PowerCore Fusion 5000 Power Bank Charger: $18 (Reg. $26)
- PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $35)
eufy security:
- eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $150 (Reg. $220)
- Floodlight Cam: $140 (Reg. $200)
- eufyCam 2 Pro: $104 (Reg. $150)
- Solo IndoorCam: $36 (Reg. $52)
Everything else
- Nebula Capsule II R2-D2: $560 (Reg. $700)
- Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector: $200 (Reg. $280)
- PowerHouse II 400: $300 (Reg. $400)
- USB-C to Lightning Cable: $17 (Reg. $22)
- Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 3-Pack: $26 (Reg. $42)
- Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $12)
Anker PowerPort Atom 4 Charger features:
Provides an enormous 100W of charging power – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. USB-C Output: 5V = 3A / 9V = 3A / 20V = 5A. USB-A Output 5V = 2.4A max per port. ave up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.
