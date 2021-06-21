As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Anker gear covering everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart cameras, projectors, portable power stations and more. Everything in the sale starts at $9 with free shipping available across the board. Our top pick is the Anker 100W 4-Port PowerPort Atom 4 Charging Station at $75.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is the second-best discount to date and comes within $6 of the all-time low set just a couple of times before. Delivering four different ways to refuel devices, the PowerPort Atom 4 arrives with a 100W PD output via its pair of USB-C ports as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for all of the other Anker Prime Day deals.

Provides an enormous 100W of charging power – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. USB-C Output: 5V = 3A / 9V = 3A / 20V = 5A. USB-A Output 5V = 2.4A max per port. ave up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.