FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, Thunderbolt 3 hubs, more from $9

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnkerPrime Day 2021
Save now From $9

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Anker gear covering everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart cameras, projectors, portable power stations and more. Everything in the sale starts at $9 with free shipping available across the board. Our top pick is the Anker 100W 4-Port PowerPort Atom 4 Charging Station at $75.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is the second-best discount to date and comes within $6 of the all-time low set just a couple of times before. Delivering four different ways to refuel devices, the PowerPort Atom 4 arrives with a 100W PD output via its pair of USB-C ports as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for all of the other Anker Prime Day deals.

Notable Anker Prime Day deals:

Soundcore Earbuds

Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hubs

Wall Chargers

Qi Charging Pads

Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers

Power Banks

eufy security:

Everything else

Anker PowerPort Atom 4 Charger features:

Provides an enormous 100W of charging power – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. USB-C Output: 5V = 3A / 9V = 3A / 20V = 5A. USB-A Output 5V = 2.4A max per port. ave up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to ne...
Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mou...
ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (S...
Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + ...
Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-M...
Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on cha...
Chemical Guys Prime Day from $4: Wash mitt, car wash ki...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
2021 low

Smartphone Accessories: Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

$39 Learn More

Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside new Thunderbolt 4 dock, more

Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 40%), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $140

Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds see early Prime Day deals from $80 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

From $80 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $5 Learn More
Save up to $240

All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows, more from $115

From $115 Learn More
$245 off

Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers, cookware, more up to $245 off

From $4 Learn More