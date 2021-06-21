Score Arlo’s wired/wire-free video doorbell at new lows from $100, add an Echo Show 5 for $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Arlo Essential HomeKit Video Doorbell for $99 shipped. Recently selling for around $140, today’s savings are a match for the all-time low price. Featuring Arlo’s wide-angle 180-degree video lens, you can see more of what’s happening on your property and around the neighborhood. With AI person detection, you can get smart alerts to your phone whenever someone approaches your home. And you can even “answer” it via the two-way audio. Arlo’s video doorbell offers support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so you can check the live feed from any compatible smart screens such as an Echo Show 5, which you can currently bundle for just $10 extra. Over 8,000 customers have left it an average 4.3/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’re home isn’t quite set up with the proper doorbell wiring, that doesn’t mean you have to go without proper surveillance. Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell is down to $150 from the usual $180, marking a new Amazon low. It offers all the same notable features as the wired version, but you can set it up in just about any doorway. Plus, you can still bundle an Echo Show 5 for easy viewing at $160. It’s currently rated 4.6/5 stars from 900 customers, but you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look.

You can control even more eyes in the sky starting at just $17 in our Prime Day smart home roundup. There are a ton of great options from Arlo, Wyze, TP-Link, and more, all up to 44% off. Looking to branch out? Just head over to our Prime Day deal hub to check out all of the latest savings.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!