Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Belkin electronics up to 50% off. From Qi-enabled chargers to USB-C hubs and surge protectors, we’re seeing new lows and great savings from $7.50. Our top pick today is the SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker Dock for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $200, that coupon will knock a full $100 off to mark a new all-time low price. Offering the best of both worlds, the SoundForm Elite works as both a hi-fi wireless speaker and Qi-enabled charger. Inside you’ll find a unique dual-woofer design to provide rich bass tones without unnecessary vibration or shaking. Plus, it works as a smart hub for Alexa enabled devices, with AirPlay 2 support. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can find even more Belkin deals below, just remember to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to take full advantage of these Prime Day savings.

Other notable Belkin deals:

You can find more deals like this popping up all the time in our smart home guide. Recently, we saw new lows on some of Withings’ HealthKit-enabled scales, sleep monitors, and more from $69. And we can expect more to keep chugging along today and tomorrow for Prime Day. So check out our full round-the-clock coverage here in our deal hub.

More on Belkin’s SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker:

Acoustics by default: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

