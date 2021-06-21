Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Belkin electronics up to 50% off. From Qi-enabled chargers to USB-C hubs and surge protectors, we’re seeing new lows and great savings from $7.50. Our top pick today is the SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker Dock for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $200, that coupon will knock a full $100 off to mark a new all-time low price. Offering the best of both worlds, the SoundForm Elite works as both a hi-fi wireless speaker and Qi-enabled charger. Inside you’ll find a unique dual-woofer design to provide rich bass tones without unnecessary vibration or shaking. Plus, it works as a smart hub for Alexa enabled devices, with AirPlay 2 support. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can find even more Belkin deals below, just remember to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to take full advantage of these Prime Day savings.
Other notable Belkin deals:
- SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Move True Wireless Earbuds $33 (Reg. $50)
- Dual Wireless Charing Pad $30 (Reg. $46)
- 10W Wireless Charging Pad $18 (Reg. $30)
- 12-outlet Surge Protector $23 (Reg. $40)
- and many, many more…
You can find more deals like this popping up all the time in our smart home guide. Recently, we saw new lows on some of Withings' HealthKit-enabled scales, sleep monitors, and more from $69. And we can expect more to keep chugging along today and tomorrow for Prime Day.
More on Belkin’s SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker:
- Acoustics by default: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device
- Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance
- “Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience
- Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice
