Brydge wireless iPad keyboards now up to 40% off starting at new all-time lows from $60

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now joining in on all of the Prime Day 2021 discounts by discounting a selection of its popular iPad keyboards and Mac hubs. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $139.99. Down from $230, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 to mark a new all-time low. You can also score the 11-inch model for $119.99, down from its $200 going rate and marking a new 2021 low.

Now that the dust has settled on the launch of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, Brydge’s keyboard cases are ideal ways to elevate your existing iPadOS setup for those who don’t plan to upgrade to the latest and greatest. These wireless folio cases are machined out of aluminum and pack a built-in trackpad alongside backlit keys, 12-month battery life, and new multi-touch features. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 350 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $60.

Notable Brydge keyboard discounts:

Brydge docking stations:

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

