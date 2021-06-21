FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall to new lows from $10

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPrime Day 2021elago
Save now From $10

elago’s Amazon storefront is currently delivering a collection of discounts on its iPhone charging accessories, AirPods cases, and more starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AW3 Retro AirPods Pro Silicone Case for $10.99. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is the first notable discount of the year and matches the all-time low set only twice before. The standard AirPods version is also on sale for $9.99. Protect your AirPods or AirPods Pro while also bringing some classic Apple vibes into the mix with elago’s AW3 case. Featuring a soft silicone design that’s modeled after the original Mac, this is a notable way to prevent your charging case from being scratched when put in your bag. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 255 customers. Head below for more.

Notable Prime Day elago discounts:

While you’ll find all of the day’s other best deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts courtesy of Anker, as well. With a variety of markdowns on USB-C PD chargers, projectors, and portable power stations, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of starting from $9.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging. Never have to worry about the case falling off; special anti-slip coating inside the cap keeps the top firmly in place. Push down the cap completely and adjust to make the case fit perfectly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Prime Day 2021 elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, US...
Prime Day desk deals from $32: Cubiker, Nathan James, S...
Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles from $8.50: Con...
Boss Audio’s 6.2-inch CarPlay + Android Auto rece...
Ditch Apple’s Back to School sale and save $199 on th...
Amazon Prime Day offers Oakley sunglasses up to 35% off...
Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal...
Moment takes up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases, mobile lens...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri to $190, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Pre-order

Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

$10 GC Learn More
Save now

Sony’s popular XM4 see Prime Day discount to new low of $248 (Save $100), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Save 27%

Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on chargers, USB-C hubs, and more from $22

From $22 Learn More
New low

Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds see very first discount to $159

$159 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More