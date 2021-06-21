elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall to new lows from $10

elago’s Amazon storefront is currently delivering a collection of discounts on its iPhone charging accessories, AirPods cases, and more starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AW3 Retro AirPods Pro Silicone Case for $10.99. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is the first notable discount of the year and matches the all-time low set only twice before. The standard AirPods version is also on sale for $9.99. Protect your AirPods or AirPods Pro while also bringing some classic Apple vibes into the mix with elago’s AW3 case. Featuring a soft silicone design that’s modeled after the original Mac, this is a notable way to prevent your charging case from being scratched when put in your bag. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 255 customers. Head below for more.

Notable Prime Day elago discounts:

While you’ll find all of the day’s other best deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts courtesy of Anker, as well. With a variety of markdowns on USB-C PD chargers, projectors, and portable power stations, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of starting from $9.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging. Never have to worry about the case falling off; special anti-slip coating inside the cap keeps the top firmly in place. Push down the cap completely and adjust to make the case fit perfectly.

