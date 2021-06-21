FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount $16 (Save 36%), more

Save 45% From $9

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.06 shipped. Normally selling for $25, you’re looking at 36% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within cents of the all-time low set just twice before. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 49,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount is a universal smartphone solution that is engineered to safely enhance your driving experience. The one of a kind Easy One Touch mechanism allows you to easily mount and remove your smartphone with one simple hand motion. 

