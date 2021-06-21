Everything tastes better with nugget ice: GE Profile smart countertop maker now $100 off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the GE Profile Smart Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $449 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of the nugget-style ice that some restaurants have, this is a must for your kitchen. It sits on the counter and can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day. No water hookup is needed, as you only have to supply it with standard 120V electricity. Water is poured into an onboard tank, meaning that it can even be used when camping or away from home. It’s even smart, as the ice maker can connect to your phone over Bluetooth to schedule when it makes ice and shuts off. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers.

On a tighter budget? For just $10 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t work as easily when you’re away from home or on a campsite.

Our Prime Day kitchenware roundup is still live, so be sure to give that a look. You’ll find deals from $4, with discounts on brands like Calphalon, Ninja, Blendtec, KitchenAid, and much more. After checking those deals out, swing by our constantly updating Prime Day deals hub where we’re putting everything on sale at Amazon during the event.

More on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker:

NUGGET ICE: Enjoy chewable ice made from compacted ice flakes, perfect for cocktails, sodas and other refreshing beverages. Instead of the traditional hard cubes, enjoy soft nuggets of ice that retain flavors and are easy to chew. Side tank included that produces approximately 3X more ice and easily attaches to the ice maker.

PORTABLE: Easily move your ice maker as needed. No water hookup required, just plug it into any 120v grounded (standard) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. As ice melts, the water returns to the reservoir, where it will simply be made back into more ice.

QUICK & POWERFUL: Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs. of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs. at a time. Always have ice at the ready with an ice maker that automatically powers on when ice is running low.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!