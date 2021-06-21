Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and more EDC gear falls as low as $10 for Prime Day (Up to 43% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 43% off a selection of Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Swiss+Tech gear. Our favorite happens to be the Gerber Gear Dime Mini Keychain Multi-Tool for $13.51 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last two years. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal but don’t want to give up a pocket, this compact solution is ready to attach to your keychain. You’ll stand to benefit from having needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, fine-edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, and this list goes on. Despite being comprised of sturdy stainless steel, this unit features a lightweight and compact design. When closed it only spans 2.75 inches in length. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tool and pocket knife deals from $10. In many instances the price listed below will not be reflected until checkout.

More multi-tool and pocket knife deals:

This is just one batch of notable discounts currently in our sports and fitness guide. Other markdowns worth scoping out include NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear from $70, two of Amazon’s #1 best-selling flashlights at under $10, and a couple of Energizer LED headlamps at $10.50. Swing by our Prime Day hub to see what else is ripe for the picking.

Gerber Gear Dime Mini Keychain Multi-Tool features:

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Compact, lightweight size fits perfectly in pocket – a daily companion for any task

10 tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, Wire cutter, Fine edge blade, Retail package opener, Scissors, Medium flat driver, Crosshead driver, Bottle opener, Tweezers, File

Convenient, easily accessible butterfly opening

Overall length: 4.25 inches, Closed Length: 2.75 inches

