Jackery power stations and solar panels hit Amazon lows from $126 (Up to 30% off)

-
Save 30% From $126

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Jackery Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 61,000+) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of power stations and solar panels. Our top pick is the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $209.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $60. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, today’s Prime Day deal is here to save the day. This Jackery unit wields a 293Wh battery pack, providing plenty of juice to refuel a smartphone up to 30 times, most laptops more than twice, and the list goes on. Connectivity options include two AC outlets, dual USB-A ports (QC 3.0 and 2.4A), 60W Type-C, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

More Jackery deals:

The deals above aren’t the only green-friendly ones we’ve unraveled lately. Right now you can cash in on Gotrax’s Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard at $88, in addition to Gotrax G Max Ultra for $101 off, and even snatch up a couple of #1 best-selling flashlights at under $10. Hit up our Prime Day guide for even more notable discounts.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 features:

  • It takes only 2 hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station through the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously. You can also recharge your power station with an AC adapator when at home, through the car outlet during a road trip or simply use a Jackery SolarSaga 100.
  • Armed with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack, the Explorer 300 features 2 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 300W power. The portable power station weighs only 7.1 pounds. You can simply rest assured in outdoor off-grid activities.

