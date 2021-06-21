JBL Quantum headsets see massive 50% Prime Day cuts starting from $40

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a selection of JBL headsets up to 50% off. Our top pick today has to be the Quantum 300 Over-Ear Gaming Headphones at $39.95 shipped. Usually selling for the $80 list price, today’s savings slash the full 50% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Backed by JBL’s Quantum surround sound and audio engineering, you’ll be able to hear every inch of your gaming soundscape without a worry. Whether you’re giving orders on the battlefield or laughing along on your Twitch stream, these headphones will specifically tune out unnecessary voices and echoes so you can hear your teammates clearly, and they can hear you through the adjustable boom microphone just as well. Over 1,300 gamers have left it a solid 4.3/5 stars. See more below.

Other notable JBL headset deals:

If you’re hoping to gather up some killer gaming gear and rock-bottom prices, you’ll have to see what Adorama is serving up in its Gaming Flash Sale. We’re tracking monitors with resolution up to 4K, and some featuring 240Hz refresh rates with 1ms response and NVIDIA G-SYNC, all starting at $170. Though if you’ve already got a trust monitor on hand, just checkout of best PC gaming deals guide. Now that Amazon’s 2-day savings extravaganza is underway, we’ll be tracking new deals around the clock in our Prime Day hub.

JBL Quantum 300 Headset features:

In competitive gaming, sound is survival, and JBL knows great sound: From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum 300 amplifies every victory on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Features JBL Quantum Surround sound technology which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay

JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset incorporates a boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!