Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets just hit the Amazon low at $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at $74.99 shipped on both the Mario and Luigi set. Regularly $100, this 25% price drop represents the lowest price we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit and are the best we can find. Deals have been rare on these Nintendo kits and this one might not last all that long, so jump in now while you can. These kits essentially transform your living room (or any other flat space) into a Mario Kart race track with an included AR-meets-RC Mario Kart as well as track pieces and more. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit leverages augmented reality tech allowing folks to race the physical Mario Kart toys around the living room with up to 4-players at a time. You can see it in action and get more details in our coverage right here.

More on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

