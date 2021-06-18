Fill out your Nintendo Switch controller and case collection from $11: PowerA, RDS, folios, more

Amazon is now offering the Doom 25 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $35.31 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA Enhanced controller we feature regularly, but with a dark art treatment inspired by the DOOM series. Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, mappable buttons, and a price tag well under the official Nintendo Pro controller round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More discounted Switch gear below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Here’s everything you need to see from the massive Nintendo E3 2021 showcase (Breath of the Wild 2 included) as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo eShop E3 sale. We also still tracking a notable deal on Nintendo Switch Online memberships alongside details on the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, and even more right here.

More on the DOOM 25 PowerA Switch Controller:

Black Controller featuring amazing DOOM 25 artwork

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

Leds for the player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

