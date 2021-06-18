Fill out your Nintendo Switch controller and case collection from $11: PowerA, RDS, folios, more

Amazon is now offering the Doom 25 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $35.31 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA Enhanced controller we feature regularly, but with a dark art treatment inspired by the DOOM series. Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, mappable buttons, and a price tag well under the official Nintendo Pro controller round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More discounted Switch gear below.
More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:
- Animal Crossing: Nook Inc. PowerA Wireless Controller $32 (Reg. $50)
- Hylian Shield PowerA Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Split Pad Pro Pokemon Edition $51 (Reg. $60)
- Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel $11 (15% off)
- Animal Crossing PowerA Wireless Controller $32.50 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Mario Vintage Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $25+)
- PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- RDS Protective Deluxe Travel Case $15 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Pokemon Pikachu Wired Controller $21 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Mario Silver Wired Controller $18 (Reg. $25)
Here’s everything you need to see from the massive Nintendo E3 2021 showcase (Breath of the Wild 2 included) as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo eShop E3 sale. We also still tracking a notable deal on Nintendo Switch Online memberships alongside details on the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, and even more right here.
More on the DOOM 25 PowerA Switch Controller:
- Black Controller featuring amazing DOOM 25 artwork
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout
- Leds for the player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
