Fill out your Nintendo Switch controller and case collection from $11: PowerA, RDS, folios, more

Amazon is now offering the Doom 25 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $35.31 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA Enhanced controller we feature regularly, but with a dark art treatment inspired by the DOOM series. Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, mappable buttons, and a price tag well under the official Nintendo Pro controller round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More discounted Switch gear below. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Here’s everything you need to see from the massive Nintendo E3 2021 showcase (Breath of the Wild 2 included) as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo eShop E3 sale. We also still tracking a notable deal on Nintendo Switch Online memberships alongside details on the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, and even more right here

More on the DOOM 25 PowerA Switch Controller:

  • Black Controller featuring amazing DOOM 25 artwork
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout
  • Leds for the player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

