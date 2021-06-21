FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Prime Day Bose deals now live from $129: Revolve+ Speaker, headphones, more

-
40% off $129+

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Bose headphones and speakers as part of its Prime Day festivities. You’ll find the brands coveted Bluetooth SoundLink headphones as well as up to 40% off the SoundLink and SoundLink Revolve+ speakers with deals starting from $129 shipped. You’ll find various colorways of each item as well as the some of the best prices we have tracked this year and 4+ star ratings from as many as 17,000 Amazon customers. This is a perfect chance to score some regularly quite pricey Bose gear with some nice Prime Day price drops, and there’s no telling how long these deals might last for. All of the Amazon Prime Day Bose deals are waiting for you below. 

Amazon Prime Day Bose deals:

Be sure to browse through our roundup of Sony's popular XM4 headphone deals for Prime Day.

  • Delivers deep, loud, jaw dropping sound with True 360 degree coverage
  • Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.
  • Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4)
  • Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time from a long-lasting, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery

