Sony’s popular XM4 see Prime Day discount to new low of $248 (Save $100), more from $60

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $248 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $348 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get some additional insight in our launch coverage. Head below for more Prime Day headphone discounts from $60.

Other notable Prime Day headphone deals:

If you’re more of an Apple fan, we’re tracking some of the best discounts of the year on AirPods Pro at $190 alongside the more affordable entry-level earbuds for $100. But then check out the very first discount on Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds, which have dropped to $159.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

