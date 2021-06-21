Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to new all-time lows starting at $484 (Save up to $265)

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S7+ 256GB for $696.99 shipped. Typically fetching $930, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. You can also save as much as $265 off additional storage tiers. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,000 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB marked down to $484.49. You’d normally pay $650 with today’s offer amounting to much of the same 25% in savings as above while also delivering a new all-time low. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Regardless of which version of Samsung’s Galaxy S7/+ you end up with, be sure to arm it with enough storage by taking advantage of all the microSD card deals in the annual Prime Day storage roundup. But otherwise be sure to check out all of the Fire HD tablets that are on sale from $45.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

