Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on chargers, USB-C hubs, and more from $22

Satechi is now getting in on the Prime Day 2021 savings by launching a series of discounts via its offical Amazon storefront. Shipping is available for free across the board. Our top pick is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station for $47.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, delivers 20% in savings, and is $7 under our previous mention. This is also a match of the all-time low, as well. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Other notable Satechi Prime Day deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the Satechi deals, be sure to swing by our Prime Day 2021 hub for the rest of the shopping event’s best discounts. In the realm of smartphone accessories, we’re seeing a massive Anker sale starting at $9.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

