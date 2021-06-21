FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $400 on latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at new all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of the latest unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst the batch is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for $899.99. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer stacks up to $300 in savings while also beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

Other notable Galaxy smartphone deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for all of the other best deals from Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

