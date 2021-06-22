Amazon Prime Day takes up to 55% off Coleman outdoor gear, Marmot apparel, more from $13

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear. This is a great way to update your hiking and camping gear with deals on tents, backpacks, jackets, undergarments, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Coleman Sundome Tent that’s marked down from $41 shipped. To compare, for the 2-person tent it’s usually priced at $100 and today’s rate it the lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. This tent is weatherproof and has a frame that’s said to withstand up to 35-mph winds. It also has large windows for added ventilation and can be set up within ten minutes. With over 31,000 positive reviews it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

