FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Prime Day takes up to 55% off Coleman outdoor gear, Marmot apparel, more from $13

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021
55% off from $13

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear. This is a great way to update your hiking and camping gear with deals on tents, backpacks, jackets, undergarments, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Coleman Sundome Tent that’s marked down from $41 shipped. To compare, for the 2-person tent it’s usually priced at $100 and today’s rate it the lowest we’ve seen since last Black Friday. This tent is weatherproof and has a frame that’s said to withstand up to 35-mph winds. It also has large windows for added ventilation and can be set up within ten minutes. With over 31,000 positive reviews it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? You will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Prime Day baby tech from $75: Sense-U monitor, Owlet sm...
Latest ECOVACS robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units...
Amazon offers Champion gear up to 50% off with deals fr...
Save up to 40% on Amazon Basics Lightning cables, iPhon...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, UV gear, more fr...
Casper, Zinus, and other bed solutions fall as low as $...
Elevate your crafting table with 30% off Dremel rotary ...
VANTRUE N4 3-ch. dash cam records 4K at low of $175, mo...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon slashes up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and more outdoor gear from $10

From $10 Learn More
65% off

Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More
45% off

Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Running shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

From $9 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

from $9 Learn More
55% off

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off jeans, jackets, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
55% off

Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to 55% off from $14 Prime shipped

from $14 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7

From $7 Learn More
36% off

Prime Day baby tech from $75: Sense-U monitor, Owlet smart sock bundles, cameras, more

$75+ Learn More