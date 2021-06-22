Save up to 50% on rechargeable batteries from Energizer, Duracell, and more starting at $7

Following all of the outdoor electric tools and other offers in our Green Deals guide, the Prime Day savings are making their way over to rechargeable batteries. With as much as 50% in savings across a collection of bundles from brands like Energizer, Duracell, and Amazon Basics, pricing starts at $7 when you take advantage of the added Subscribe & Save promotions. Though you’ll want to cancel the reoccurring order unless you’d like to receive shippings down the road. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from bundles that include the required wall charger to add-on batteries for expanding your kit, these are some great ways to cut back on waste from typical batteries. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Prime Day rechargeable battery deals:

Energizer

Duracell

Amazon Basics

Energizer 1-Hour Rechargeable Battery kit features:

The Energizer 1-Hour Rechargeable Battery Charger lives up to its name, giving a super-fast complete charge. Individual charging channels give you the flexibility to charge anywhere from 1 to 4 AA or AAA NiMH batteries at a time. Intuitive LED Battery Gauge keeps you up-to-date on your batteries’ status in real time. And this charger won’t overcharge or overheat.

