Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more now up to 37% off from $88

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric lawn tools starting at $88 shipped. While you’ll find everything from string trimmers to leaf blowers, our top pick is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Mower at $279.30. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking the best price since the holiday season last year. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advatage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongisde being able to run for 70 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done. All this without the hassle of gas, cords or maintenance. One-Battery fits all of our 40 Volt system that includes over 40+ tools to choose from (tools not included). Deck Material: Plastic, Deck Type: Stamped.

