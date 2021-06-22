Eve’s popular HomeKit cameras, light strips, and more fall to new lows from $36 (Save 28%)

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now getting in on the smart home Prime Day deals by taking an extra 20% off its collection of HomeKit-enabled accessories. Headlining is the Eve Cam 1080p Security Camera for $117.56 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $32 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $17 to mark a new all-time low. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Over 440 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $36.

Eve HomeKit accessory deals:

Then go check out this massive collection of smart home deals which are still live for Prime Day. You’ll find a wide range of devices from additional smart lighting to Wyze cameras and more.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

