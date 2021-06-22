FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve’s popular HomeKit cameras, light strips, and more fall to new lows from $36 (Save 28%)

-
AmazonSmart HomePrime Day 2021Eve
Save 28% From $36

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now getting in on the smart home Prime Day deals by taking an extra 20% off its collection of HomeKit-enabled accessories. Headlining is the Eve Cam 1080p Security Camera for $117.56 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $32 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $17 to mark a new all-time low. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Over 440 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $36.

Eve HomeKit accessory deals:

Then go check out this massive collection of smart home deals which are still live for Prime Day. You’ll find a wide range of devices from additional smart lighting to Wyze cameras and more.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Prime Day 2021 Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad $1...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event ta...
Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey $38, Dragon Qu...
Save up to 50% on rechargeable batteries from Energizer...
Prime Day NERF sale from $7: Rare Fortnite deals, Super...
Amazon updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off Tommy H...
Prime Day baby tech from $75: Sense-U monitor, Owlet sm...
Latest ECOVACS robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with 48 hours of deals

Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

From $5 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s Prime Day Bose deals now live from $129: Revolve+ Speaker, headphones, more

$129+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel from $8

from $8 Learn More

Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event starting today through June 22

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad $12 (Save 38%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Parallels Desktop 16, more

FREE+ Learn More