Home Depot takes up to $360 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking as much as $360 off a selection tools and combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and in-store pickup is also available. Headlining is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX 3-Tool Combo Kit for $199. Normally fetching $365, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings while dropping the package to the lowest price of the year. This combo kit from DEWALT is centered around a pair of batteries that are compatible with the 20V MAX ecosystem, allowing you to swap them between any three of the included tools. The drill and and impact driver will come in handy for more causal home improvement projects, with the oscillating tool rounding out the package for additional renovation tasks. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Home Depot tool deals:

If the tasks on your home improvement list are going to require some tools that are a bit more specialized, we’re still tracking a series of other offerings from DEWALT. Ranging from table saws to mechanics kits, you’ll be able to pocket up to 30% in savings on a variety of gear starting at $13.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries, 1 charger and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. The cordless Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED foot light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with removable belt hooks.

