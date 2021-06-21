FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT gear from $13: Table saw and stand combo, mechanics kit, more (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off DEWALT tools and accessories. Our top pick is the DEWALT 8.25-inch Table Saw (DWE7485) + Mobile/Rolling Stand (DW7440RS) for $364.99 shipped. That’s $133 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked for this combo by $12. It doesn’t matter if you’re a skilled woodworker or just looking to pick up a new hobby, this table saw is a great buy. A lightweight, 33-pound design should help when trying to work with larger pieces that you’d otherwise have a hard time cutting in a garage, small workshop, and more. With it you’ll be empowered to create or breathe new life into a wide variety of items. Best of all, it’s bundled with a portable stand, making it a cinch to roll around your jobsite. While ratings are still rolling in on this combo, it’s a #1 new release and has a 5/5 star rating so far.

More DEWALT deals:

Keep the ball rolling when perusing our fresh list of hand tool sets from $31. Other notable deals found in our home goods guide include BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set at $31 alongside SKIL’s Digital Line Laser Level at $30. Finally, be sure bookmark our dedicated Prime Day guide to ensure you’re only one click away from the latest and greatest discounts.

DEWALT 8.25-inch Table Saw + Stand features:

  • Portability: Compact size for ease of transportation and storage
  • Easy adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate
  • Variety of cuts: 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4×8 plywood or OSB sheets
  • Lightweight design weighs only 33lbs. delivers 20% less weight to carry than other competitive mobile stands

