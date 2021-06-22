FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new OtterBox case for your iPhone 12 series device at up to 48% off, more from $18

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of cases for the latest iPhones and Android smartphones starting at $18 shipped. Our top pick is the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 12/Pro Case for $20.91 in variety of styles. Down from its typical $40 going rate, you’re looking at 48% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. This rugged iPhone 12 case provides more protection than your average cover with a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. It still manages to deliver a slim design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset while incorporating added drop- and water-resistance to complete the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,200 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable OtterBox case deals:

While you’ll find all of the day’s other best deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts courtesy of Anker, as well. With a variety of markdowns on USB-C PD chargers, projectors, and portable power stations, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of starting from $9.

OtterBox Commuter iPhone 12 Case features:

Life on the go just got a lot easier with Commuter Series. From professional to casual, Commuter Series is a trusted favorite. Featuring a soft internal slipcover and a rigid external shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from day-to-day drops and scrapes. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria.

