Prime Day NERF sale from $7: Rare Fortnite deals, Super Soakers, more (Up to 37% off)

-
Prime Day 2021
37% off $7+

We are now tracking some great Prime Day NERF and Super Soaker deals including some rare offers on the Fortnite Super Soaker crossover gear. One standout here is the NERF Super Soaker Fortnite Pump-SG Water Blaster at $10.49 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15 or more, this is 30% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and a great time to add it to your Fortnite collection. A perfectly functioning Super Soaker water blaster from NERF, it is directly inspired by the blaster in the game and is as ideal for ruining someone’s day with an untimely water strike as it is on the shelf in your collection. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Prime Day NERF and Super Soaker deals. 

More Prime Day NERF and Super Soaker deals

We are also still tracking some solid offers on Hot Wheels including the Mario Kart Circuit Track Set, just be sure to swing by our updated LEGO building kit roundup. Starting from $11, you’ll find deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and Nintendo sets, among others. And for the little kids, here’s all of the Prime Day VTech, Melissa & Doug, Hape, and Green Toys offers from $4

More on the Super Soaker Fortnite Pump-SG:

  • WATER-BLASTING FORTNITE REPLICA BLASTER: The Fortnite Pump-SG water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in in Fortnite, capturing the look of the one in the popular video game
  • PUMP-ACTION SOAKAGE: Pour on the soakage with pump-action water blasting — move the pump handle back and forth to unleash a blast of water to drench your opponents
  • EASY TO FILL, EASY TO FIRE: Open the cap and fill the tank with water, close the cap, and start pumping the handle to blast into a flood of fun

Amazon

Toys & Hobbies

Prime Day 2021 Nerf

