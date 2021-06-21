FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kids’ Prime Day play sets from $4: VTech, Melissa & Doug, Hape, Green Toys, more up to 40% off

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a giant collection of toys and play sets so the kids get in on the action as well. And by giant, we mean nine full pages of toy deals from some of the best brands in the business including Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, VTech, Hape, and more. If you have a couple of lucky little monsters to keep busy this summer, or some birthday gifts to knock off a list, now’s your chance to do so with some big-time price drops. The deals start from $4 or so and span just about every category of kids’ toy you could be after. Head below for all of today’s best Prime Day kids’ toy deals. 

Prime Day kids’ toy deals:

Speaking of the kids, be sure to check out the Prime Day Kindle and Fire HD tablet kids edition deals that are now live. Then dive into this Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set all-time low and our massive LEGO building kit roundup with some of the best deals of the year starting from $11

More on the VTech Smart Shots Sports Center:

  • 2-in-1 kids basketball hoop sports center; play on the toddler basketball goal or score goals with the toddler Soccer net
  • Animated light up LED Scoreboard Counts baskets up to 10 and plays encouraging animations, sounds and phrases; purple side lever restarts the Scoreboard Count
  • Shape buttons introduce shapes, numbers and sounds; early learning center comes with 50 plus songs, sounds and phrases
  • Sports toy includes a basketball for shooting hoops and a Soccer ball for kicking; toddler basketball hoop develops motor skills

