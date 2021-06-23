Amazon Basics gaming desk sees new 2021 low at $88.50, office furniture up to 40% off

Already bouncing back from the myriad of Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering a huge selection of its Amazon Basics home furniture up to 40% off. Our favorite of the bunch is this Tiered Gaming Desk for $88.38 shipped. usually going for the full $120, today’s 26% savings drop the price to a new 2021 low. Perfect for organizing every piece of your set-up, this gaming desk is packed with hooks, shelves, baskets, and more for all your gaming accessories. First up is the 22-inch monitor riser, complemented by twin speaker mounts on the edge of the 51-inch frame. Plus, you’ll find a cup-holder, wire drawer, headphone hooks, and a phone or tablet stand pitching in as well. The entire thing is constructed from a durable steel alloy, and can hold rigs up to 100-pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 5,300 customers. Find the rest of our Amazon Basics deals below.

More Amazon Basics furniture deals:

If you’re revamping the home office, why not put some of today’s savings toward a swanky new monitor to freshen up that daily grind? Right now, you can score a Samsung 4K smart monitor at it’s best price in months, and more options from $180. Though if you’re happy with your current set-up, you can always find more home and kitchen deals in our home goods guide.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans

Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup

Dimensions: 51.0″ L x 23.43″ W x 35.8″ H | Supports 100 lbs

Top Shelf: 21.97″ L x 6.97″ W | Supports 30 lbs

Steel K-leg design to complement modern lifestyle and provide extra stability

