FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics gaming desk sees new 2021 low at $88.50, office furniture up to 40% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
40% off $88.50

Already bouncing back from the myriad of Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering a huge selection of its Amazon Basics home furniture up to 40% off. Our favorite of the bunch is this Tiered Gaming Desk for $88.38 shipped. usually going for the full $120, today’s 26% savings drop the price to a new 2021 low. Perfect for organizing every piece of your set-up, this gaming desk is packed with hooks, shelves, baskets, and more for all your gaming accessories. First up is the 22-inch monitor riser, complemented by twin speaker mounts on the edge of the 51-inch frame. Plus, you’ll find a cup-holder, wire drawer, headphone hooks, and a phone or tablet stand pitching in as well. The entire thing is constructed from a durable steel alloy, and can hold rigs up to 100-pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 5,300 customers. Find the rest of our Amazon Basics deals below.

More Amazon Basics furniture deals:

If you’re revamping the home office, why not put some of today’s savings toward a swanky new monitor to freshen up that daily grind? Right now, you can score a Samsung 4K smart monitor at it’s best price in months, and more options from $180. Though if you’re happy with your current set-up, you can always find more home and kitchen deals in our home goods guide.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

  • Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans
  • Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup
  • Dimensions: 51.0″ L x 23.43″ W x 35.8″ H | Supports 100 lbs
  • Top Shelf: 21.97″ L x 6.97″ W | Supports 30 lbs
  • Steel K-leg design to complement modern lifestyle and provide extra stability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set fa...
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker now beating Prim...
Land a pair of Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up...
Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights at ...
Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time l...
Microsoft’s Surface Duo is down to the price it s...
Score a new waffle maker today from just $10: Dual Belg...
Chamberlain’s Assistant garage hub returns to $17...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, headphone, + cup holders at $88.50 (Reg. $120)

$88.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Save 30%

Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 240Hz monitors, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
20% off

Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set falls to $50.50, more from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $150

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker now beating Prime Day price at $88.50 (Reg. $150)

$88.50 Learn More
Up to 77% off

PC games up to 77% off: No Man’s Sky $14, Cyberpunk 2077 $25, Outer Worlds $17, more

From $10 Learn More
$531 value

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five essential accessories for $350 ($531 value)

$350 Learn More
Reg. $50

Land a pair of Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up to 60-hour battery life for $38 (Reg. $50)

$38 Learn More