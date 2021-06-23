FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses bring summer fun at low of $84 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

-
Orig. $199 $84

The official Bose eBay storefront is offering its  Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses for $84.15 shipped with the code JULY4SAVINGS at checkout in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, you’d pay $199 for these sunglasses normally and today’s discount drops nearly $15 off our previous mention, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Bose Frames Alto features miniature Bose speakers hidden in the temples of the sunglasses that produce “rich, immersive sound” while others “hear practically nothing.” I’ve used Bose Frames before and it’s such a unique experience if you’re one who enjoys listening to music while walking around town on a sunny day. We loved the “look and sound” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a full 2-year warranty.

Save even more when you opt instead for Beats Flex. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for cross-device pairing, quick connect, and more. You’ll also find Hey Siri support and up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. They’re just $39 as well, which means you’ll have $45 leftover should you pick up Beats Flex instead of the Alto’s above, which is enough to grab a pair of sunglasses for summer at the same time.

If you’re planning on using any item above this summer as you head back out to explore, then be sure your feet are properly prepared. Right now, adidas is taking an extra 20% off sale styles priced from $30. You’ll find running shoes, sandals, and much more available in this sale, so be sure to give our roundup a look for more.

More on Bose Frames Alto:

Meet Bose Frames, the first audio sunglasses from Bose. Miniaturized Bose speakers — hidden in the temples — produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. It’s a revolutionary personal audio experience embedded in a classic design.

