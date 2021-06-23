HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller drops to $40 (Save 20%) alongside other Switch gear from $14

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HORI Nintendo Switch accessories headlined by its Split Pad Pro Controller for $39.99 in black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a new all-time low on the black style as well as a 20% discount, with today’s offer coming within $1.50 of the best price to date on any of the colorways. HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique Joy-Con-like design. Sporting a much more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches and assignable buttons. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then check out our review of the original version and head below for all of the other gear on sale from $14.

Other notable HORI Switch deals:

But speaking of unique gamepads, we just got our hands on three limited-edition Xbox controllers that are launching in partnership with Warner Brothers. Sporting three different colorways all themed after Space Jam: A New Legacy, these are certainly worth a look for bringing some collectible controllers into your gaming kit.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

