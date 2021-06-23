FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller drops to $40 (Save 20%) alongside other Switch gear from $14

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HORI Nintendo Switch accessories headlined by its Split Pad Pro Controller for $39.99 in black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a new all-time low on the black style as well as a 20% discount, with today’s offer coming within $1.50 of the best price to date on any of the colorways. HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique Joy-Con-like design. Sporting a much more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches and assignable buttons. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then check out our review of the original version and head below for all of the other gear on sale from $14.

Other notable HORI Switch deals:

But speaking of unique gamepads, we just got our hands on three limited-edition Xbox controllers that are launching in partnership with Warner Brothers. Sporting three different colorways all themed after Space Jam: A New Legacy, these are certainly worth a look for bringing some collectible controllers into your gaming kit.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ...
Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable iPhone Stand $7 (Sav...
Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2, Netf...
Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic undercuts Prime...
Polk S2 slim sound bar and wireless sub back to 2021 Am...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models,...
Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down t...
