To promote their big upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Brother has teamed up with Xbox to create a classic arcade-style game and release three specially designed wireless Space Jam Xbox controllers. Warner Brothers and Microsoft sent over a care package with all three designs and some other special treats for us to check out. Available July 8 for $70 on Amazon and the Microsoft Store, these controllers boldly display color themes found in the movie. Be sure to hit the video below to check out all of the details.

The Space Jam Xbox controllers

While there are some other goodies in the care package, the main focus is the Space Jam Xbox controllers. First up is a Toon Squad-themed controller. From looking at the trailer, the teal body and gradient orange to red on the right side of the controller match up with the jersey that Lebron wears. On the back, the main part carries the same teal color while the grips sport orange and blue colorways. Different colored thumbsticks also make the theme pop, but all work very well together.

Next up is the purple and black Goon Squad-themed controller. On the sides, angular black accents encroach on the purple main body of the controller. A little simpler than the Tune Squad theme, this controller also carries the colors of the corresponding baddies in the movie. One neat feature is the matte purple and black paint over the Xbox button.







Lastly, the third Space Jam Xbox controller sports a Server-Verse theme with a teal and black colorway. In the movie trailer, the characters get transported into a digital world, and this controller’s theme reflects that digital transition. This might be my favorite design just because it’s a pleasant design that doesn’t necessarily scream the Space Jam: A New Legacy branding.

Space Jam Xbox Controllers: Video

The Game

The controllers coincide with Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game. Last December, Warner Brothers, and Xbox searched for the best fan-submitted idea for a video game and after teaming up with developer Digital Eclipse, that game is scheduled to release on July 1 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and be available for free on July 15th. The Game features an old-school arcade beat ‘em up style that has some serious Turtles In Time vibes to it. Control characters around a 2D world and team up with other well-known personalities from the Space Jam: A New Legacy universe to defeat the baddies.

The Movie

While the controllers and game are great, they’re all meant to pump up the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Slated to be in theaters and available to stream on July 16, we’re hoping it will carry on the great legacy that the original Space Jam created.

9to5Toys‘ take

While it may seem a little gimmicky, it’s fun to see companies come out with these exclusive movie-related controllers. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but these peripherals and the upcoming game are definitely doing their job of building up hype for its release. Which Space Jam Xbox Controller colorway would you pick? Personally, I really dig the Server-Verse theme.

