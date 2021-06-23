Makita’s 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set falls to $50.50, more from $22

Amazon is offering the Makita 71-piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set (D-37144) for $50.30 shipped. Today’s offer shaves 20% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This Makita-made tool kit is ready to outfit or replenish your repertoire with high-quality solutions. It’s bound to help you accomplish a wide variety of general repairs and small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get includes a utility knife, screwdriver, tape measure, a plethora of bits, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted tool sets priced from $22.

More discounted tool sets:

Makita 71-piece Bit and Hand Tool Set features:

Convenient multi-bit set with a compact and easy to carry case

Includes assortment of insert bits, power bits, bits for drilling into metal, wood and masonry and nutdrivers as well as hand tools which include tape measure, screwdriver, snap knife and center punch

