Tackle DIY electronic repairs with Amazon’s 51-pc. Precision Screwdriver Set: $11.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 51-piece Precision Screwdriver Bit Set for $11.42 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the price it has been fetching lately and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to repair your own electronics, this Amazon-branded kit is worth adding to your DIY toolkit. It’ll help you dismantle laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, and much more. Durable chrome vanadium steel is the material used throughout this set, helping ensure you are ready to tackle at-home repairs for quite a while. An included carrying case lets you easily take the entire set with you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If a basic tool set is a better match for your needs, check out Stalwart 6-piece kit at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get a variety of tools that are bound to come in handy around the house. Items include: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

Why stop there when we just unraveled Home Depot’s latest RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more? Other deals certainly worth checking out include two Energizer LED headlamps for $10.50, this batch of THERMOS deals from $12, and even a dimmable desk lamp for $14.50 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Precision Screwdriver Bit Set features:

51-piece precision screwdriver bit set for easily tightening or loosening screws; includes a wide variety of specialty bits

Ideal for use when manually repairing computer laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, and other electronics

Made of chrome vanadium steel for long-lasting strength; non-slip handle provides a comfortable, secure grip

Lightweight, compact design; portable carrying case keeps all the pieces neatly stored and easy to find

Measures 6.8 by 3.8 by 1.1 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

