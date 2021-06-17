Perfectly align your projects with SKIL’s Digital Line Laser Level: $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the SKIL Digital Line Laser Level for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off what you’d spend at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked by $4. I don’t know about you, but if a DIY project around the house doesn’t turn out to be level, it drives me nuts. Thankfully, this handy tool is here to make future tasks a breeze. Not only does it show real-time leveling information on its digital display, you’ll also stand to benefit from a laser line that can be easily projected onto a wall or floor. A magnetic edge aims to make this a tool that can be easily used with one-hand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, consider the Amazon Basics 9-inch Magnetic Torpedo Level at $7 Prime shipped. There are three separate vials which allow you to check how level an area is horizontally, vertically, and at a 45-degree angle. Like the deal above, you’ll stand to benefit from a magnetic edge to make usage a whole lot easier.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on two POWERTEC toggle clamps and score a $10 credit or shop this batch of RYOBI electric mowers, pressure washers, and more from $79. Other discounted tools that are bound to come in handy include Amazon’s 51-piece precision screwdriver set at $11.50 alongside a couple of Energizer LED headlamps for $10.50.

SKIL Digital Line Laser Level features:

Level provides real-time levelling guidance on an easy-to-read digital display.

Laser line projects on the wall or floor. Includes protractor for accuracy.

Compact and lightweight design allows you to level in tight spots and bring it along when on-the-go.

