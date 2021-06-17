Perfectly align your projects with SKIL’s Digital Line Laser Level: $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the SKIL Digital Line Laser Level for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off what you’d spend at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked by $4. I don’t know about you, but if a DIY project around the house doesn’t turn out to be level, it drives me nuts. Thankfully, this handy tool is here to make future tasks a breeze. Not only does it show real-time leveling information on its digital display, you’ll also stand to benefit from a laser line that can be easily projected onto a wall or floor. A magnetic edge aims to make this a tool that can be easily used with one-hand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you’d prefer something more traditional, consider the Amazon Basics 9-inch Magnetic Torpedo Level at $7 Prime shipped. There are three separate vials which allow you to check how level an area is horizontally, vertically, and at a 45-degree angle. Like the deal above, you’ll stand to benefit from a magnetic edge to make usage a whole lot easier.
Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on two POWERTEC toggle clamps and score a $10 credit or shop this batch of RYOBI electric mowers, pressure washers, and more from $79. Other discounted tools that are bound to come in handy include Amazon’s 51-piece precision screwdriver set at $11.50 alongside a couple of Energizer LED headlamps for $10.50.
SKIL Digital Line Laser Level features:
- Level provides real-time levelling guidance on an easy-to-read digital display.
- Laser line projects on the wall or floor. Includes protractor for accuracy.
- Compact and lightweight design allows you to level in tight spots and bring it along when on-the-go.
