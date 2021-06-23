SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker now beating Prime Day price at $88.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle in black for $88.50 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 41% or $61+ off the going rate, about $4 below the Prime Day 2021 price we tracked over the last 48-hours, and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also just a couple bucks more than the base model Fizzi that doesn’t include the bubly drop flavors. Today’s bundle also packs in double the Co2 cylinders and three reusable carbonating bottles as one of the best ways to get started with SodaStream sparkling water makers. With the included Co2 here, you can create 120-liters of homemade, and optionally flavored, fizzy water that can be stored in the carbonating bottles until you’re ready to make more. Rated 4+ stars from 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

With your savings, you can score some additional bubly flavor drops with 3-packs starting from around $13.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. These 4+ star-rated drops come in various flavor packs so you can customize your sparkling water creations (mango, grapefruit, lime, strawberry, and much more).

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

