Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights at well under $1 each (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the 20-pack of Lights by Night Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Lights for $17.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there, newly marks the lowest price we have tracked, and brings the cost of each unit down to $0.88. These night lights feature a design that is about as minimalistic as possible. A compact, circular shape ensures that secondary wall outlets will remain easily accessible after these are plugged in. Each unit features a built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor which automatically toggles power once the surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If a 20-pack of night lights feels like overkill, you could focus on buying a unique solution instead and manage to spend a bit less. This Star Wars Darth Vader LED Night Light is a perfect example at under $6 Prime shipped. And if Darth Vader isn’t your favorite Star Wars character, check out these Mini Stormtrooper and Mandalorian-inspired designs for a little bit more.

Keep the upgrades coming when scoping out our home goods guide. Some recent and notable discounts you’ll find there include Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set at under $128, an Amazon-made gaming desk at $88.50, and even waffle makers from $10. Plus, you can still cash in on the Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker at $17.50.

Mini Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light features:

This night light combines a sleek and modern design that is perfect for your home

With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

Long-life LED greatly reduces energy consumption, helping you save money all year long

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!