Bring Google’s official 10W Qi charger to your Pixel kit for $40 (Save 50%)

Reg. $79 $40

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $79, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings with today’s offer returning to the Amazon low for only the second time and coming within $2 of the best price we’ve tracked overall. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If picking up the Pixel 6 when it launches is on your radar, it might be wise to go with another, more affordable, Qi charger in the meantime as Google is reportedly working on a new wireless charger with built-in fans for its latest handset. Until that supposed debut, bringing home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon will still deliver a convenient place to refuel your smartphone at the desk or nightstand. The only downside is you’re ditching the more tailored Pixel experience found above.

But if refueling mutliple devices at once is on your radar, we’re still tracking a notable discount on iOttie’s iON Duo 15W Stand at $35. That’s alongside a handful of the brand’s other popular Android accessories, which are seeing much of the same 30% in savings.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

