AirPods Max undercut Prime Day with $60 discount to all-time low + AirPods Pro from $170

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $489 shipped in several styles. While you’ll typically pay $549, today’s offer delivers $60 in savings while undercutting our previous mentions by $10 to mark a new all-time low. Not only is this discount under our Prime Day mention, but it’s still a rare chance to score the hi-fi cans for less than retail.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, post-Prime Day discounts have also arrived on AirPods Pro for those who missed out earlier in the week. Right now at Woot, you can score the flagship Apple earbuds for $189.99 shipped if you’re a Prime member. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can pocket even more savings with the price dropping to $169.99 at Best Buy. In either case, these are down from the original $249 going rate to mark some of the best prices of the year.

AirPods Pro provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and Spatial Audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Though if you’re in the market for something a bit more sporty, Powerbeats Pro Earbuds are currently on sale and down to the best price yet. Delivering Apple’s H1 chip and a bevy of fitness-ready features, these are down to $150 from the usual $200 price tag.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

