Organize your bikes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Hanger Hooks for $16 (New low, Reg. $25)

-
Amazon Basics
Reg. $25 $16

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $15.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally just shy of $28, this set more regularly sells for $25 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If you need somewhere to neatly store the bikes this summer, today’s 2-pack of industrial-grade steel hangers might be the perfect option. They have a powder-coated finish in hammertone grey as well as a nice rubber arm to protect the finish of your tire rims and a 1-year warranty. These hanger hooks also have a max weight capacity of 40-pounds and measure out at 12- x 9.8- x 5.1-inches. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Don’t need the 2-pack? Save some cash and opt for this Dirza Bike Rack Garage Wall Mount Bike Hanger for $12 Prime shipped instead. Now clearly you’re only getting one so the overall value isn’t quite as good, but if that’s all you need, it is a worthwhile option. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers you’ll find anti-scratch rubber and a more robust 65-pound weight capacity here as well. 

Be sure to dive into our all-new Green Deals roundup for some deep price drops on electric bikes and the rest of our environmentally-friendly discounts. Then head over to the latest adidas sale from $30 for some new workout kicks as well as this ongoing Lululemon sale for all of your sporty apparel needs from $14, and even more right here

More on the Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks:

  • Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution
  • Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks
  • Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches
  • Holds any bike up to 2.5 inches wide; maximum weight capacity: 40 pounds (18kg)

